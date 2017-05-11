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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/walls : glass tile

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Glass Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Modern bathrooms were installed using natural materials and simple fixtures.
The bathroom is mostly black, allowing selected moments of white to really pop.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Home features two ensuite baths