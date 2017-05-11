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All Photos/bath/sinks : wall mount/sinks : pedestal

Bathroom Wall Mount Sinks Pedestal Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
In a bathroom otherwise dominated by the neutral tones of Statuario marble, a powder-pink wall of cabinetry adds a colorful contrast—and creates ample storage to boot.
Each bedroom comes with a private bathroom.
"All bathrooms are ‘deconstructed’ into a series of wet area alcoves," say the architects.
A Brodware console sink has been integrated on the opposite side of the bed.
The sink in the half bath was special-ordered from Home Depot and Pavonetti designed the base to give the basin a snug fit. He built it out of a steel rod and painted it with black shoe polish.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
KALLISTA, Laura Kirar Marble Console Table