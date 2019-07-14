Subscribe
Grab This Custom-Built Island Home in Northwest Washington For $513K
Sited on Guemes Island, this striking abode has a lovingly handcrafted interior and a beautiful history.
By
Kathryn M.
-
a month
ago
A Designer Updates a 1971 Home by Celebrated Washington Architect Moritz Kundig
Josh Hissong takes on the mantle of one of Washington’s most noted architects with a reverent renovation.
Eco Materials and Huge Windows Connect This Striking Home to its Environment
This two-bedroom, three-bathroom Seattle home is a tranquil haven for an active couple.
A Tall, Skinny Home Makes the Most of a Narrow Lot in Portland, Oregon
Despite its name, Waechter Architecture’s Slender House stretches out to make its site the real home.
-
3 months
ago
A Darkened Cedar Dwelling in Portland Embodies “Less But Better” Design
After debating whether to renovate or rip up a wobbly old house, a family in Portland, Oregon, opts to start fresh and unlock the site’s full potential.
Before & After: It’s Hard to Believe This Sleek Modernist Sanctuary Started as a 1950s Ranch House
After a major renovation, a midcentury home with some of the best views in Portland, Oregon, takes on a drastically new look.
The Firm Behind the Legendary Apple Store Reimagines a Nike VP’s 1950s Home
Known for its unrivaled views, a ranch-style home in Portland, Oregon, gets a glass-centric overhaul.
A Washington State Midcentury Breaks Free of Bad Remodels
Rerucha Studio adds a wall of glass and a Japanese-inspired garden to Art Collector’s Retreat in Bellevue.
A Serene House For Artists Appears to Float in the Woods of Puget Sound
Designed to feel like a walk through the woods, this family home is exquisitely tailored to embrace forest vistas.
An Industrial Designer's House Blends Economy and Simplicity
This house In Portland, Oregon, makes the most out of its material palette.
This House Gets Better with Age
An architect creates a long-term home for his parents around a glass enclosure built to celebrate Northwestern wilderness.
-
3 years
ago
A Midcentury Home Nestled in a Pacific Northwest Forest Asks $1.5M
Located in the sylvan enclave of Innis Arden, this home soaks up the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest.
This Economical Modular Prefab Fits Right in With the Woods
An easy-to-build modular system is the perfect solution for a family in Bend, Oregon.
A Home's Past Mistakes Are Finally Corrected
Plagued by remodeling pitfalls, two tenacious homeowners reinvent a soggy midcentury home outside Seattle as a modern masterpiece.
Stillwater Dwellings’ Modern Prefab Homes Match Style With Sustainability
This Seattle–based firm specializing in modern prefab homes is committed to sustainability from conception through construction.
This Couple Merrily Floats Along in Seattle
A prefabricated floating home drops anchor in the Pacific Northwest.
A Green and Affordable Structure Fits Three Families in One 28-Foot-Wide Lot
Two Seattle architects design and build a dynamic multifamily structure on a formerly vacant lot.
Magic Mountain
Architect Ko Wibowo designed a house of prodigious proportions beneath the hulking rise of Mount Ranier.
Sky Small
Building a small home doesn’t equate to easy lifting.
An Energy-Efficient House Revels in Views of a Lush Forest
In a protected Oregon forest, a sustainably minded retreat crafted for a pair of empty nesters connects deeply with nature.
A Midcentury Rummer Home Near Portland Hits the Market For $699K
Rummer is Oregon's answer to Eichler—and his light-filled homes are coveted by midcentury enthusiasts in the Pacific Northwest.
Kengo Kuma Weaves Japanese Design Into This Indoor/Outdoor Oregon Abode
East and West intersect at the Suteki House, which combines Japanese principles with an American connection to the outdoors.
A High Desert Home Slides Open Like a Swiss Army Knife
Set amidst the scenic scrubland of Oregon’s high desert, this elegant home has interior sliding panels that can be manipulated to conceal or reveal spaces.
Before & After: A 1950s Midcentury Abode Gets a Gorgeous Upgrade
Risa Boyer Architecture's complete remodel of a Portland midcentury unlocks the home's grand potential.
This Little House in Washington Has Mighty Big Ties to Nature
Nestled in a second-growth forest, this Pacific Northwest retreat is deliberately simple yet modern.
A Tetrahedron Cabin With Stellar Seaside Views Is Listed For $695K
This unique property in Greenbank, Washington, has striking geometry, as well as a deep connection with the outdoors.
A Washington Artist Retreat Boasts Mesmerizing Mountain Views
Borrowing from the local rural vernacular, a rugged yet modern artist retreat embraces the landscape.
Before & After: A Kitchen and Dining Room Swap Places in This Home Renovation
An Oregon couple taps His Builders to convert their kitchen into the "modern, simple, Scandinavian-inspired" space of their dreams.
A Bright Yellow Reading Nook Steals the Show in This Energy-Efficient Portland Abode
In Portland, Oregon, an eco-friendly home boasts sustainable design and vibrant pops of color.
Reclaimed Materials Make Up This Artist Studio in Washington
A modern cabin designed by Les Eerkes incorporates freecycled materials and makes a minimal impact on the surrounding forest.
