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Articles
Pacific Northwest Homes
The best the northwest has to offer.
Before & After: How a Portland Couple Took Their Midcentury Kitchen From Cramped to Chef’s Kiss
Before & After: How a Seattle Couple Gave Their Boring Garage the Best View in the House
This Extended Family of 20 Needed More Than a Home—They Needed a Master Plan
Budget Breakdown: Their $954K Seattle Dream Home Was Nearly Three Decades in the Making
Before & After: How a Two-Bedroom Craftsman Grew to Fit a Family of Six for $605K
Construction Diary: They Lived in a Yurt for Six Years as They DIYed Their $708K Home
Budget Breakdown: To Stay in the Bay Area, He Renovated a Former Market Into a Home
A Love for Midcentury Palm Springs So Strong, They Recreated It 1,500 Miles North
Handbuilt Touches by Grandpa Complete This Waterside Family Home in Washington
Before & After: To Inspire Their Midcentury Renovation, They Toured the Builder’s Own Home
Budget Breakdown: Their $464K Cabin Can Produce Way More Energy Than It Consumes
Budget Breakdown: A Designer Builds Her First House for $659K—on a Fully Forested Portland Hillside
Before & After: They Bought a Midcentury Home Sight Unseen and Took On a DIY Revamp
An Angular Cabin Is Perfectly Poised to Soak Up Breathtaking Forest Vistas
Before & After: Here’s What It Took to Warm Up a Drafty ’90s Home in Seattle
A New Vancouver Home Dazzles With a Facade That Looks Like Falling Confetti
Before and After: This Seattle Renovation Proves That Weird Can Be Wonderful
Before & After: In This Portland Tudor, an Irresistibly Quirky Kitchen Steals the Show
They Built a Kayaking Crash Pad That Mimics the Famed Archipelago It Sits On
Could Cohousing Save Your Life in a Climate Disaster?
How They Pulled It Off: A House That Sits in—Yes, in—the Water
How They Pulled It Off: Moving a 1970s Craftsman to a New Location
How They Pulled It Off: An 18th-Century-Inspired Farm Fence That Keeps Sheep and Their People Happy
They Built Their Home Around a Grove of Ancient Stumps in the Washington Woods
Wood Paneling Loses Its Dated Reputation With This Renovation of a 1959 Portland Gem
My House: This Wildly Colorful Vancouver Home Was Designed Like a Shoe
A Couple in Their 70s Made Downsizing Easy by Building Right Next Door
My House: A Portland, Oregon, Home (Mostly) Forgoes Doors to Maximize Forest Views
This Handcrafted Home in British Columbia Has Joyful Camp Vibes
Two Hardcore-Punk Aficionados’ Renovated Ranch-Style Home Packs a Green Punch
A Run-Down Rummer Gets a Fresh Start in Southwest Portland
A Seattle Couple’s Playful Home Honors the Eccentric Vision of Its Original Architect
This Alps-Inspired Seattle Home Is Part Chalet, Part Sea Ranch
Before & After: Three Creative Sisters Team Up to Remodel Their Mom’s Forever Home
This Tranquil Whidbey Island Cabin Is an “Essay in Wood”
Budget Breakdown: An Oregon Designer Turns a Quonset Hut Into a Guesthouse for $345K
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