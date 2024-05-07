Budget Breakdown: A Kitchen Renovation Uses Sustainable Materials and Lush Wallpaper to Go Green
An appliance update turned into a full-on remodel in this Portland, Oregon, family's home.
Text by
Photos by
What began with a broken oven needing replacement evolved into something much more exciting: a kitchen transformation, centered on a botanical breakfast nook.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Brian Libby
Dwell Contributor
Brian Libby is a Portland-based architecture writer who has contributed to Dwell since 2004. He has also written for The New York Times, Architect, CityLab, Salon, Metropolis, Architectural Record and The Oregonian, among others.