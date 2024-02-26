Construction Diary: It Took a Decade, But Their Experimental, DIY Home Was Worth the Wait
Using an abandoned Portland house as their personal design lab, the couple behind JHL Design craft a sustainable, cost-effective dwelling.
Text by
Twelve years ago, Holly Freres and David Horning were renting a house by architect Dale Farr in the leafy neighborhood of Dunthorpe, in southwest Portland, Oregon. As designers themselves—she is owner of the firm JHL Design, where she oversees interiors and he runs the architecture side—they longed to create a home of their own, which would be a better long-term fit for themselves, their four children, and two hunting dogs.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.