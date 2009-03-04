SubscribeSign In
A Run-Down Rummer Gets a Fresh Start in Southwest PortlandView 15 Photos
Dwell Magazine

A Run-Down Rummer Gets a Fresh Start in Southwest Portland

After a meticulous renovation, the post-and-beam house by the 1960s developer embodies midcentury, modernized.
Text by
Photos by
View 15 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s April 2009 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

a
Amara Holstein
A former editor at Dwell, Amara recently left the glamorous life of a magazine staffer to pursue her freelance writing dream. She has written for Sunset, Wallpaper*, the Architect’s Newspaper, VIA, and Apartment Therapy.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

RenovationsMidcentury HomesHome ToursPacific Northwest HomesDwell Magazine