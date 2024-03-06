Before & After: After 70 Years, a Seattle Midcentury Finally Reaches Its Full Potential
SHED architecture returns a 1958 home by local legend Al Bumgardner to its rightful glory.
Text by
Photos by
Rafael Soldi
Most of the time, architects renovate a house the way their clients want. Sometimes, they design it the way they want. But in the case of this midcentury gem in West Seattle—owned by Kirsten Adams and Paul Midgen—the home itself guided the way.
Stacey McLachlan
Dwell Contributor
Stacey McLachlan is an award-winning writer and magazine editor living and working in British Columbia, Canada.
