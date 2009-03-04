Two Hardcore-Punk Aficionados’ Renovated Ranch-Style Home Packs a Green Punch
Even before construction was complete, the Stump House was turning heads. When its future owners learned of its shining environmental résumé, they knew they’d found a place to call home.
Text by
Photos by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s April 2009 issue.
Brian Libby
Dwell Contributor
Brian Libby is a Portland-based architecture writer who has contributed to Dwell since 2004. He has also written for The New York Times, Architect, CityLab, Salon, Metropolis, Architectural Record and The Oregonian, among others.
Published
Last Updated