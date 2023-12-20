Before & After: Think Your Renovation Took Awhile? Try 14 Years

Anyone who has ever undertaken a home renovation can attest to the moment when it feels like the project will never end. For Seattle couple Julie and Chris Lubke, embracing this feeling—rather than running from it—is what allowed them to craft the home of their dreams over the course of 14 years. "Julie and I had been living in a new construction townhome and we were bored," says Chris. "We had both grown up in houses with ongoing improvements, and, apparently, we needed that too."