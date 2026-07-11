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Articles
Latin American Homes
The best the southern hemisphere has to offer.
In an Area of Mexico Known for Ajalpan Brick, She Leaned In
In Mexico, Three Generations of Family Set Down Roots With a Wooded Compound
A Mother and Daughter’s Concrete Home in Mexico Takes Some Unexpected Turns
A Rooftop Glass Box Is the Crown Jewel of This Office Turned Home in Buenos Aires
Prismlike Rooms Give This São Paulo Home a Sense of Remove From the City
How a Family’s Annual Mole-Making Ritual Shaped Their Monolithic Mexico Home
Why Are Cabins in Chile So Cool?
Construction Diary: The Site Was Small, So They Put the Garden on Top of the House
Budget Breakdown: How a Globe-Trotting Couple Built a Hexagonal Oaxaca Beach House for $750K
Budget Breakdown: This $167K Chilean Prefab Isn’t Your Typical Surf Shack
You’d Never Know This Madrid Townhome Has Four Green Spaces
A Monumental Hearth Anchors This Agricultural Building Turned Home in Brazil
Massive Concrete Screens Bring Plenty of Light and Air to This Sandwiched-In Brazilian Home
This Oaxaca Retreat Defies Clichés of the Mexican Beach House
A São Paulo Home Stages a Showdown Between Matching Indoor and Outdoor Kitchens
Circular Additions and a Triangular Atrium Turn a Generic Spanish Home Into a Personal Paradise
Construction Diary: They Built Their Serene Mérida Home Without Felling a Single Tree
This Glass-and-Steel Prefab Home in Santiago Is Based on an Actual Greenhouse
Before & After: How a Couple Brought Their São Paulo Home’s Garden Into the Living Room
The Bricks of This Quito Home Were Handmade at the Foot of a Nearby Volcano
Budget Breakdown: A Buenos Aires Couple Build an Airy Live/Work Home Atop Mom’s Office for $153K
Even the Loft-Level Netting Has Water Views at This Chilean Beach House
With a Perfectly Placed Mirror, This Chilean Cabin Pulls Off a Magic Trick
If the Views From Inside This Off-Grid Home in Mexico Aren’t Enough, Head Up to the Roof
One Napkin Sketch, Then Wall Drawings: How an Artist Realized a Residency in Argentina
This Brick House Melds Mexican and Nordic Traditions
A 1950s Home in Argentina Is Now a Live/Work Community for Five Friends
To Get to the Guest Unit at This Mexican Home, Just Take the Tunnel From the Roof
Tools You Probably Already Own Were Used to Build This Tiny Prefab Home in Ecuador
Dreaming of Other Worlds? This Home in the Andes Looks Like It’s From One
A Sanctuary of a Home Hides Behind This Gray Wall in the Middle of Buenos Aires
Budget Breakdown: $24K and a Ton of Broken Tile Refresh a Flat in an Oscar Niemeyer Landmark
You Can See Straight Through This Prefab Mountain Home Near São Paulo
An Architect Built a 16,700-Square-Foot Museum That Happens to Be a Home
Breeze-Block Walls Add to the Airy Atmosphere of a Lakefront Home in Brazil
Before & After: Two Foodies Give a Top-Floor Apartment a Top-Shelf Revamp in São Paulo
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