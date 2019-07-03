Subscribe
Designer Alejandro Sticotti Creates a Laid-Back Getaway on the Uruguayan Coast
An architect designs a beach house with his own handmade details.
By
Nell McShane Wulfhart
-
2 months
ago
Glass Walls and Wooden Screens Strike a Balance in This Mexican Home
Two contrasting facades on this concrete abode in Querétaro City embrace the outdoors without compromising privacy.
What it’s Like to Live at Architect Miguel Angel Aragonés’ Museum-Like Mexico City Home
With a home for his own family, a Mexico City designer finds the fullest expression of his style.
This Timber-Clad Brazilian Home Is 100% Powered by the Sun
Located on the southeast coast of Brazil in the surfer's paradise of Ubatuba, this sustainably constructed home embraces its lush surroundings.
-
2 months
ago
Bursts of Yellow and Indoor Gardens Are Just Two Reasons to Love This Home
By eliminating walls and incorporating a series of interior gardens, architect José Roberto Paredes creates an eclectic and inspired El Salvador beach house.
An Innovative Modular Building System in Ecuador
Seeking a way to blend architecture into the natural environment, a pair of Ecuador-based designers invents a new modular building system.
A Simple Geometric Bayfront Home in Chile
Mathias Klotz’s first project, a deceptively simple bayfront house in Chile was commissioned by his mom on a shoestring budget.
Moody LEDs Turn This Mexico City Abode Into a Neon Sculpture at Night
With crisp, white walls that become blank canvases for layered lighting effects, Rombo IV is designed to feel like a walk-in art installation.
A Riverfront Retreat in Brazil Boasts a Communal Pavilion
Overlooking the Paranapanema River, Casa do Lago is a weekend home comprising two elevated, staggered volumes that separate public and private space.
Amazing Garden Oasis in São Paulo Born from a Five-Year Search and Renovation
A pair of architects help a client carve out an oasis of calm amid São Paulo’s bustle.
One-of-a-Kind Furniture Fills This Delightfully Serene Buenos Aires Home
With a design philosophy—and materials—passed down from a renowned Argentine architect, a couple builds a custom family home in Buenos Aires.
-
4 years
ago
This Tropical Mexican Home Wraps Around a Lush Garden
Designed to feel like a never-ending vacation, Casa TM in Colima boasts a circular enclosure that gives one family a luxurious connection to the outdoors.
A Sculptural Holiday Home is Shaped by the Peruvian Desert
Designed with locally sourced stone and red-tinted cement, this coastal retreat effortlessly blends into its surrounding landscape.
A Staggered Concrete Home in Argentina Nestles in the Woods
Hugging a gentle slope on the Argentine coast, Casa Bosque by Besonías Almeida Arquitectos integrates with its forest surroundings.
An Unplugged Family Hideout Borders the Ocean in Chile
Solar power and a self-sufficient water system keep a family relaxed in Chile.
This Breezy Brazilian Home Oozes Tropical Vibes
OF House by Studio Otto Felix celebrates natural materials and indoor/outdoor living outside the city of Campinas.
Beach Breezes Blow Right Through This Ecuadorian House on Stilts
Supported by teak wood pillars, this permeable home in Villamil, Ecuador, takes advantage of a coastal climate.
This Budget-Conscious Bamboo House Is a Slice of Paradise
Built for $93,200, this tropical holiday home in Northeast Brazil features a striking, chevron-patterned bamboo exterior.
This Eco-Minded Home in São Paulo Raises the Bar For Prefab
Made of 100-percent recyclable materials and equipped with smart home technology, SysHaus is a new model by a Brazilian construction and engineering start-up.
Nine Black Concrete Volumes Form This Mexican Retreat
Arranged to preserve existing trees and form an interior courtyard, these concrete structures are balanced by warm, wood interiors.
This Modular Home in Chile Has Us Seeing Red—in a Good Way
The crimson dwelling, nestled in the Chilean commune of San José de Maipo, is composed of four modules stacked to form a cube-like structure.
A Concrete Abode in Uruguay Embraces its Beachfront Setting
The communal spaces on the top floor of this three-story residence open up to ocean views.
A Black Timber Home in Chile Echoes Local Volcanic Stone
From some angles, this dramatic residence resembles a pitched-roof shed, while other vantage points reveal its graduated form.
A Modern Concrete Retreat by Oscar Niemeyer Is Available For the First Time
Previously kept a secret, an undulating concrete home designed by the legendary Brazilian architect is listed for the first time at approximately $3,913,650.
A Brazilian Bachelor Pad Embraces Light and Darkness
An architect tasked with opening up a small yet light-filled apartment does so with a few unexpectedly dark turns.
This Slender Concrete Home in Brazil Feels Like an Urban Jungle
Cleverly placed apertures pierce this skinny residence in Maringá, granting the lush interior an airy feel.
Before & After: A Cramped Home in Mexico Gets a Drastic Makeover on a Tight Budget
Three companies donated materials to Merida-based Dosa Studio to help create the bright, airy family home Casa Palmas on a densely built-up site in Texcoco.
A Curvaceous Home in Chile Cuts a Dramatic Figure
The semicircular residence on Chiloé Island features a dramatic, sloping roof that extends over an interior courtyard.
A Commanding Mexican Home of Stone and Concrete Is For Sale
South of Mexico City, MA House by Cadaval & Solà-Morales is a stone, concrete, and glass structure that captures mountain views.
A Costa Rican Family Stays Connected in Three Shipping Container Homes
These eco-friendly shipping container homes allow three adult children to be independent while staying close to family.
