Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
In Baja Sur, a Chef Turns a Historic Property Into a Compound for His Creative CommunityView 19 Photos
Dwell Magazine

In Baja Sur, a Chef Turns a Historic Property Into a Compound for His Creative Community

Ernesto Kut Gomez restored its 1800s brick buildings and added new ones to create a sanctuary.
Text by
Photos by
View 19 Photos

It’s a pleasant May night in Todos Santos, Mexico, as most are this time of year in coastal Baja California Sur. In the courtyard at chef Ernesto Kut Gomez’s tucked-away home toward the edge of the historic downtown, he and his assistant are preparing dinner in an outdoor kitchen. They set dishes on a slatted-wood table, starting with bean tostadas and ending with slow-cooked lamb stew and baskets of warm tortillas.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Duncan Nielsen
Duncan Nielsen is the News Editor at Dwell. Share tips or just say “hi” at duncan at dwell dot com.

Published

Topics

RenovationsHome ToursLatin American HomesDwell Magazine