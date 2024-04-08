Thanks to a Massive, Jewel-Like Skylight, This Chilean Cabin Glows From Top to Bottom
Max-A Architecture glazed an entire facet of the home’s roof to capture daylight and views of the starry sky.
Text by
Photos by
Nico Saieh
Our Focus series shines the spotlight on the details: the extraordinary materials, spaces, and ideas that take great projects to the next level.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Stacey McLachlan
Dwell Contributor
Stacey McLachlan is an award-winning writer and magazine editor living and working in British Columbia, Canada.