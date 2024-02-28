Hobbie Rooms, Light-Filled Hallways, and Courtyards Set a Couple Up for Retirement in Mexico

For her, it was plants and cooking. For him, sufficient space for Legos and films. Hobbies defined the program for homeowners Alejandra De Miguel and Jorge Cantellano, a couple who sought the services of their niece to design a dream home where they could retire in Pachuca, Mexico. "One of my favorite things was seeing the hope in their eyes and watching them imagine their dynamics living there, like where plants and toys would go," says architect Renata De Miguel Orozco.