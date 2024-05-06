SubscribeSign In
Looking for a New Direction, a Couple Build an Arrow-Shaped Off-Grid Home in PatagoniaView 12 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Looking for a New Direction, a Couple Build an Arrow-Shaped Off-Grid Home in Patagonia

The founders of the design studio Rima set down roots in a north-facing dwelling where they harvest their own food and electricity.
Text by
Photos by
View 12 Photos

Isabel Pinto and Matías Riveros traded their apartment in Santiago, Chile, for a rental home nearly 625 miles south in the Patagonian resort town of Frutillar in 2018. The idea was to raise their then-one-year-old daughter Elisa in the countryside while working remotely for their design studio, Rima, and pursuing a more sustainable, self-sufficient lifestyle.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Mark Johanson
Mark Johanson is an American journalist based in Santiago, Chile.

Published

Topics

Green HomesOff The GridHome ToursLatin American HomesDwell+ Exclusive