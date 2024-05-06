Looking for a New Direction, a Couple Build an Arrow-Shaped Off-Grid Home in Patagonia
The founders of the design studio Rima set down roots in a north-facing dwelling where they harvest their own food and electricity.
Text by
Photos by
Isabel Pinto and Matías Riveros traded their apartment in Santiago, Chile, for a rental home nearly 625 miles south in the Patagonian resort town of Frutillar in 2018. The idea was to raise their then-one-year-old daughter Elisa in the countryside while working remotely for their design studio, Rima, and pursuing a more sustainable, self-sufficient lifestyle.
Mark Johanson
Mark Johanson is an American journalist based in Santiago, Chile.