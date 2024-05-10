SubscribeSign In
Drawers, Shelves, Closets, and Cubbies Pack in the Storage at a Family’s Mexico City HomeView 7 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Drawers, Shelves, Closets, and Cubbies Pack in the Storage at a Family’s Mexico City Home

The renovation had to work around (and for) the birth of the couple’s son.
Text by
View 7 Photos

Our Focus series shines the spotlight on the details: the extraordinary materials, spaces, and ideas that take great projects to the next level.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

g
Grace Bernard
www.gracebernard.com

Published

Topics

RenovationsFocusHome ToursLatin American HomesDwell+ Exclusive