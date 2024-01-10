Before & After: In Mérida, a Blocky ’80s Home Turns Over a New Leaf
FMT Estudio gives a stark and dated dwelling a playful renovation that embraces the sunny climate with lush courtyards and a poolside veranda.
In central Mérida, Mexico, a young family tasked Zaida Briceño and Orlando Franco of FMT Estudio with updating their bland and blocky 1980s home. The structure was in sound condition, although as the firm talked with the family about their lifestyle, the scope of the project grew.
Stephen Zacks
Stephen Zacks is an advocacy journalist, architecture critic, urbanist, and organizer based in New York City.