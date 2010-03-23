SubscribeSign In
Moshe Safdie’s Son Reflects on Growing Up in His Father’s Visionary Prefab Experiment, Habitat ’67View 3 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Moshe Safdie’s Son Reflects on Growing Up in His Father’s Visionary Prefab Experiment, Habitat ’67

“As it happens, Habitat’s groundbreaking also coincided with the realization of another of my father’s projects: me. And thus much of my early history is entwined with the building’s.”
Text by
Illustrations by
View 3 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s May 2007 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Prefab HomesLifestyleDwell Magazine