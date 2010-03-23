Moshe Safdie’s Son Reflects on Growing Up in His Father’s Visionary Prefab Experiment, Habitat ’67
“As it happens, Habitat’s groundbreaking also coincided with the realization of another of my father’s projects: me. And thus much of my early history is entwined with the building’s.”
Text by
Illustrations by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s May 2007 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published
Last Updated