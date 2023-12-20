The Top 10 Prefab Homes of 2023
Prefab homes are starting to sizzle. If the umbrella term for a host of building styles was once shorthand for "cheap," the ideas we featured this year shrug off that perception by proving how well-designed residences can come as a kit of parts, an arrangement of modules, or a panelized system, and can be made of everything from CNC-milled engineered lumber to corrugated steel. Often, they are cheaper than stick-built homes, but not for a lack of quality—or personal touch. Here are the best prefabs of 2023.
The Tide Turns for a Trio of Prefab Pod Houses in the San Juan Islands
The Top 10 Prefab Homes of 2022
As the prefab industry thrives, designers continue to sculpt out niches in the still-burgeoning market and turn to prefabrication as resource for bespoke projects. From a bright CLT insertion into a brick-and-mortar London townhome or a glass-encased, one-room hideaway, let the latest in prefab expand your idea of what this technology holds in store.
Jens Risom’s Legacy Lives On at His Son’s Block Island Prefab
Published
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.