SubscribeSign In
In California’s High Desert, the Off-Grid iT House Takes Advantage of the SunView 9 Photos
Dwell Magazine

In California’s High Desert, the Off-Grid iT House Takes Advantage of the Sun

Linda Taalman and Alan Koch’s self-designed glass-box prefab brings together raw industrial aesthetics with the influence of California modernism and the tactics of green design.
Text by
Photos by
View 9 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s November 2008 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Prefab HomesDesert HomesGreen HomesOff The GridCalifornian HomesDwell Magazine