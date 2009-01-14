SubscribeSign In
Art Object or Machine for Living in?View 11 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Art Object or Machine for Living in?

Architect William Massie’s personal prefab project takes the mass out of mass customization to create a one-of-a-kind wonder.
Text by
Photos by
View 11 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s February 2009 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

d
David Hay
David Hay, a New York-based playwright who once lived in a house designed by Richard Neutra has always been interested in how architects design homes that promote easy and comfortable social interaction.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Prefab HomesDwell Magazine