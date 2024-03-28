Construction Diary: In the Mojave Desert, a First-Time Builder Takes On a Tricky Prefab Home
Assuming the role of contractor, Julie Park works through trials and tribulations to construct a Blue Sky house with a complex metal roof.
Text by
Julie Park had a vision. After building a career in the fashion industry, which had her traveling to Paris, New York, and Hong Kong in a continuous loop, she wanted a quiet place where she could reconnect with her husband, Nathan, and their teenage daughter, Hana. They’re based in Los Angeles, so the idea of driving two hours east to the desert on weekends seemed ideal.
