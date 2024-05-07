The Owner of an L.A. Neutra Doubles Its Living Space by Looking in the Unused Backyard

Patrick Thomas O’Neill has always been a fan of Richard Neutra. In the early 2000s, the creative director commissioned a home in Woodstock, New York, based on the architect’s Kaufmann House in Palm Springs. The 1946 complex with flat roofs and floor-to-ceiling windows famously hosted parties through the ’60s and ’70s—it was vividly captured by Slim Aarons in his iconic photograph Poolside Gossip—with the Southern California desert as set and setting. "I love the idea of bringing the outdoors in and being surrounded by nature all the time," says Patrick.

