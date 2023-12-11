Read This Before You Cut Down That Tree in Your Yard

My fascination started, as many things do, with Reddit. In a post on r/arborists, an unsuspecting poster wanted to know if it would be feasible to move a tree that was obstructing their backyard view and replace it with a firepit. Stop everything, Reddit’s enterprising, knowledgeable group of tree experts said. That’s an expensive, slow growing Japanese maple. Most of the commenters on the thread agreed: the original poster did not need to move the tree; they simply needed to enlist an arborist to properly prune it.



But you don’t need to have a rare or specialized tree to need an arborist, although theoretically, you could prune a Japanese maple yourself. There are plenty of YouTube tutorials, online explainers, and hell, even Reddit threads on the arborist subreddit that will show you in explicit detail how to do so. But do you really want to do that? At least in the case of Japanese maples, when they’re mature, this species is rather valuable. Over-pruning, at best, can make the tree look unsightly, and at worst, it could rot the tree. That doesn’t just apply to Japanese maples. One wrong cut can damage or destroy any tree on your property. So to prune yourself or not to prune? And when should you seek professional help for the species on your own property?

What Can You Do Yourself?

With many things DIY, it’s best to stick to the basics. "You may be able to do some minor tree trimming on your own," says Mallory Micetech, a home expert at Angi. "For example, you can remove dead, weak, or bothersome branches from your trees before they cause any further issues."

But, as Micetech notes, this can be a dangerous task, so anything that’s more complicated should be taken care of by a professional. Some of that can be handled by your usual lawn maintenance person. "If you aren’t comfortable trimming your trees yourself, you can bring in a landscaper to do it for you. Landscapers can also help you insulate your trees with mulch to keep them healthy during the winter months," Micetech says.

There are projects, however, that even the most skilled landscapers should not be tasked with. A landscaper may have expertise of their own, but an arborist is trained in the science of trees and is knowledgeable on maintenance, cultivation, and can diagnose problems and offer solutions.

When Should You Call an Arborist or Tree-Trimming Service?

The answer to that question depends who you ask. "The short answer to when you should call an arborist instead of having your landscaper is almost always," says Angelo Schembari, who is obviously an International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) certified arborist. "I’ve seen plenty of Japanese maples pruned with hedge shears, as if it were a shrub. That’s something a landscaper would do. That's not something an arborist would do."

This recommended approach is not self-serving; arborists just know what they’re doing—getting ISA certified requires a four-year degree plus three years work experience in the field. If you have a tree that is sick or a safety hazard, you’ll definitely want their bona fides. There are other situations that call for them as well, including:

A tree that is leaning

Large trees that can’t be trimmed from the ground

Tree removal

Sick trees

"You should bring in an arborist at the first signs of a sick or dying tree," Micetech says. "Keep an eye out for pest infestations, exposed roots and mushrooms growing from the base of your trees. You should also call an arborist if your tree is leaning or you think it may fall soon. They can help you determine the problem with your tree and come up with a plan to fix it."

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC), safety should really be your first concern, and anything that requires a chainsaw and/or can’t be done from the ground should be done by an arborist or a tree professional. Also, if you have a tree that’s fallen or if you’re dealing with damage after a storm, don’t try to remove the tree or branches yourself. That’s what the pros are for, and when you call them, make sure to call your insurance company to see what’s covered too.

"Tree removal should almost always be left to an arborist or specialist. They will know how to safely remove your tree without causing further damage to your property," Micetech says. "If you have particularly large trees, you should also leave all of the trimming and maintenance to a specialist."

As with anything, do your research. Look for arborists who are ISA certified, and read reviews. My pro tip is that any recommendation I’ve gotten from a local moms group on Facebook is always better than what I can glean from Yelp. Also, be sure the professional is insured.

What If I Just Want to Trim My Trees Myself?

Maybe you’ve read all this and you’re still dead set on pruning your own tree. There are some things to keep in mind, per the NYDEC:

Make sure you’ve properly inspected the tree first to be sure the job can a) be done safely and b) be done without damaging the tree.

Don’t cut the trunk; make sure all your trimming happens above the branch collar, or the the bulbous part of the branch that connects to the trunk.

Don’t cut the top off, as it can make the tree unsightly and the branches that grow back will be weak and can pose safety hazards.

Keep in mind what type of tree you’re trimming and what season it should be pruned in.

Of course, you should also just make sure you can do it yourself. "Make sure you have sharp tools that can handle the job," Micetech says. "Take extra care not to over-prune your trees. I recommend starting by removing dead leaves and branches, and then slowly pruning more branches until you’re happy with the results. You should also pay attention to the angle you’re cutting the branches at. Try to prune at a 45 degree angle to prevent rot." Start conservatively too. A similar philosophy that applies to cutting hair also applies here: you can always cut more, you just can’t cut less.

Photo via Oliver Rossi/Getty Images

Related Reading:

14 Backyard Landscape Designs That Need Minimal Maintenance