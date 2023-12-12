How to Remove Snow Without Ruining the Environment
Snow may be beautiful and peaceful while falling from the sky, but it can also bring back-breaking work when it’s time to remove it from sidewalks and driveways. Unfortunately, many of the go-to snow removal tactics that have been around for years also come with an environmental cost, threatening the water supply, animals, plants, ecosystems, and even us.
Conventional de-icers, which are typically made of sodium chloride (rock salt), have long been a solution to help keep people safe from slipping on ice. However, because of that salt, they have been shown to be detrimental to soil, waterways, and vegetation. Americans use an estimated 15 to 32 million metric tons of road salts per year. All of this builds up over time and persists in the environment, posing a threat to both ecosystems and human health, according to Columbia University.
Gas-powered snow blowers are the other main culprit, contributing to climate change and air pollution. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, an average two-stroke snowblower emits about one pound of carbon monoxide per hour—the same amount a car emits while driving 70 miles. Snow blowers also release hydrocarbons that contribute to ground-level ozone and smog and nitrous oxides that warm the climate.
Fortunately, there are more sustainable snow and ice removal methods available that provide the convenience and efficiency of traditional ones, ranging from eco-friendly de-icers to electric snow blowers to high-tech heated driveways and snow melting mats. Let’s dig into the different snow removal options that are gentler on the planet, from the simplest to the most complex.
Shovels and Brooms
The most obvious eco-friendly option is good old-fashioned manual power using a snow shovel or broom. This approach may mean the most amount of work, but they have the least environmental impact. According to Dan Bailey, president of WikiLawn Tampa Lawn Care, "In my experience, there’s nothing more eco-friendly or effective than a reliable high-quality snow shovel and stiff-bristle broom for snow removal."
To be as eco-friendly as possible, look for shovels and brooms made from recycled materials, such as Seymour Midwest’s sleigh scoop shovel made from recycled polyolefin, ERA Group’s Earth Line shovels, made from 95 percent recycled materials, and Full Circle’s Clean Sweep broom featuring a sustainable bamboo handle and recycled plastic bristles.
Electric or Battery Powered Shovels and Snowblowers
If manual shoveling doesn’t appeal to you, consider purchasing an electric shovel to help get the work done faster. While an electric shovel won’t remove as much snow as a snow blower, it reduces the need to lift and dump each shovel full of heavy snow. It has a spinning blade paddle that sucks snow off a smooth surface and hurls it out of the way. The width of this mechanism can be anywhere from 10 to 16 inches wide, perfect for clearing a footpath.
Battery expert Steve Brown, founder of Battery Chargers Info, notes that electric snow shovels are better for the environment than traditional tools. "They do not emit harmful fumes, noise, or greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming. They also use less energy and require less maintenance than gas-powered machines." He warns, however, that electric shovels do have some disadvantages, such as limited battery life, lower power than gas-powered alternatives, and often steep price tags. Brown recommends the Greenworks 2600402, a cordless electric snow shovel that runs on a 40V lithium-ion battery and can clear up to 10 inches of snow.
If you have a large area that requires snow removal, then a snowblower is the most effective choice. However, instead of using a gas-powered snow blower, choose one powered by electricity or batteries. They are typically quieter, smaller, and lighter, and do not emit greenhouse gases. While they may have higher cost points than gas-powered models, once you factor in the cost of gasoline plus the smelly fumes, the upfront investment may be worthwhile.
Natural De-icers
Instead of spreading rock salt, try some natural de-icers. "These methods are environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional chemical deicers," says Cristina Solis, an environmental engineer and sustainability consultant at Green Hive, a directory of sustainable brands for consumers. "They pose less risk to plants, pets, and the underfoot ecosystem." Some DIY methods that either help melt snow by slowing the freezing process or improve traction on icy areas include fireplace ash, coffee grinds, alfalfa meal, pickle brine, beet juice, birdseed, clay cat litter, and wood chips.
Solis also pointed out that there are commercial products made of biobased materials, such as corn, beets, or other agricultural products, that can be used as eco-friendly de-icers. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) established a biobased-content standard for de-icers. Products must contain a minimum of 93 percent biobased content to be eligible for the Certified Biobased Product label. Look for the label when purchasing de-icers.
Eco-friendly Chemical De-icers
Another option is to choose de-icers containing the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safer Choice label. Safer Choice helps consumers find products that perform well yet contain ingredients that meet strict safety criteria for both human health and the environment.
"These products meet certain environmental standards, reducing the harmful impacts traditional de-icers may have on vegetation, waterways, and wildlife," explains Solis. "Safer Choice considers various factors, including product performance, pH level, packaging, and other criteria to ensure that products are safer and more eco-friendly than traditional de-icers." However, she warns that they are still chemical solutions and should be used judiciously. Visit the Safer Choice directory to search for specific brands.
Snow Melting Mats
Snow melting mats are portable electric pads that are placed on top of a driveway or sidewalk to keep the area warm to prevent snow and ice from forming. You can control how energy-efficient they are by turning them off when you don’t need them and using green energy like solar panels to power them.
According to Julia Billen, owner and president of WarmlyYours, electric snow melting systems are more effective and eco-friendly than other options like plowing, shoveling, or using chemicals. "They only use heat to remove the snow and ice and they don't rely on chemical agents. These systems are beneficial to the environment because they won't accidentally cause wildlife or pets to become ill like many chemical snow melting products do."
Heated Driveways
The most involved and expensive eco-friendly option is to install a heated driveway. This long-term solution to prevent snow and ice buildup each winter season—without using salt or gas—is attractive to homeowners willing to make the investment.
Tom Su, a garden and landscaping expert and owner of Lawn Edging, explains: "Think of a heated driveway as a big toaster under the pavement. They use radiant heating systems either through electric coils or water-filled tubes. When you flip the switch, it heats up and melts the snow." Heated driveways are the most effective way to clear snow since it’s consistent across the entire surface area and doesn’t leave any snowy or icy patches.
Su noted that the installation costs can run from $8 to $20 per square foot. "It’s pricey up front, but the ongoing costs aren't too bad, especially if you’re using it sparingly. Plus, think of all the time (and back pain) you’ll save!"
Choosing the Right Method for You
When choosing the best eco-friendly snow removal method, consider the climate, amount of snow to be removed, your specific needs and preferences, and available resources in your area. Solis also encourages people to recognize that the production of any equipment, whether electric or not, has some environmental impact due to the extraction of raw materials, manufacturing process, transportation, and disposal. "When considering eco-friendliness, it’s important to evaluate the environmental impact of each snow removal method, including energy consumption, materials used, and effects on surrounding ecosystems."
