How to Remove Snow Without Ruining the Environment

Snow may be beautiful and peaceful while falling from the sky, but it can also bring back-breaking work when it’s time to remove it from sidewalks and driveways. Unfortunately, many of the go-to snow removal tactics that have been around for years also come with an environmental cost, threatening the water supply, animals, plants, ecosystems, and even us.



Conventional de-icers, which are typically made of sodium chloride (rock salt), have long been a solution to help keep people safe from slipping on ice. However, because of that salt, they have been shown to be detrimental to soil, waterways, and vegetation. Americans use an estimated 15 to 32 million metric tons of road salts per year. All of this builds up over time and persists in the environment, posing a threat to both ecosystems and human health, according to Columbia University.

Gas-powered snow blowers are the other main culprit, contributing to climate change and air pollution. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, an average two-stroke snowblower emits about one pound of carbon monoxide per hour—the same amount a car emits while driving 70 miles. Snow blowers also release hydrocarbons that contribute to ground-level ozone and smog and nitrous oxides that warm the climate.

Fortunately, there are more sustainable snow and ice removal methods available that provide the convenience and efficiency of traditional ones, ranging from eco-friendly de-icers to electric snow blowers to high-tech heated driveways and snow melting mats. Let’s dig into the different snow removal options that are gentler on the planet, from the simplest to the most complex.

Shovels and Brooms

The most obvious eco-friendly option is good old-fashioned manual power using a snow shovel or broom. This approach may mean the most amount of work, but they have the least environmental impact. According to Dan Bailey, president of WikiLawn Tampa Lawn Care, "In my experience, there’s nothing more eco-friendly or effective than a reliable high-quality snow shovel and stiff-bristle broom for snow removal."

To be as eco-friendly as possible, look for shovels and brooms made from recycled materials, such as Seymour Midwest’s sleigh scoop shovel made from recycled polyolefin, ERA Group’s Earth Line shovels, made from 95 percent recycled materials, and Full Circle’s Clean Sweep broom featuring a sustainable bamboo handle and recycled plastic bristles.

Electric or Battery Powered Shovels and Snowblowers

If manual shoveling doesn’t appeal to you, consider purchasing an electric shovel to help get the work done faster. While an electric shovel won’t remove as much snow as a snow blower, it reduces the need to lift and dump each shovel full of heavy snow. It has a spinning blade paddle that sucks snow off a smooth surface and hurls it out of the way. The width of this mechanism can be anywhere from 10 to 16 inches wide, perfect for clearing a footpath.



Battery expert Steve Brown, founder of Battery Chargers Info, notes that electric snow shovels are better for the environment than traditional tools. "They do not emit harmful fumes, noise, or greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming. They also use less energy and require less maintenance than gas-powered machines." He warns, however, that electric shovels do have some disadvantages, such as limited battery life, lower power than gas-powered alternatives, and often steep price tags. Brown recommends the Greenworks 2600402, a cordless electric snow shovel that runs on a 40V lithium-ion battery and can clear up to 10 inches of snow.