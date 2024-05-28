We Asked the Experts How to Choose Outdoor Flooring

If you’re thinking about paving a portion of your yard, you’re probably wondering which material is the best choice to use. Some people prefer the affordability and variety of concrete, while others like something more natural that could add to the ecology of the space.

It also depends on what you’re hoping to pave. A garden path, for example, is different from a patio—and while you could shape bricks, wood chips, concrete pavers or even gravel into an attractive pathway, not all of those materials are going to hold up to the multi-functionality required for a large backyard patio. That’s why we asked the experts not only which paving materials they preferred, but also which pavers were best for which projects. Here’s what we learned—and here’s what you can use to help you plan.

Concrete: Best for DIY If you’re looking for inexpensive paving materials for either a large patio space or a meandering garden path, you can’t do better than concrete. "The two most affordable paver options are concrete pavers and gravel," explains Rafi Friedman, president of Coastal Luxury Outdoors. "Of the two, concrete is a much more popular choice. You’ll spend around $5 to $10 per square foot on concrete, and they come in a huge variety of sizes, shapes, and colors. They’re also smaller than large pavement slabs, making them a bit easier to manage on a DIY basis." There’s enough variety in concrete pavers to fit nearly any aesthetic—and if you don’t believe us, take a look at our collection of concrete paver design ideas.

Can you install your own concrete pavers? It depends. While some designs may require a landscape designer or contractor, many concrete paver projects can be done on your own. "The hardest part for the DIY crowd is making sure the surface is flat and level before you lay the pavers," Friedman says, "but this is definitely something I would consider safe to do for yourself. You only really need simple hand tools, and the pavers are usually small and light enough for one person to lift by themselves." Gravel: Best for affordability If your budget doesn’t allow you to create the concrete patio of your dreams, consider working with gravel instead—and yes, either loose gravel or self-binding gravel are fine. "Self-binding gravel will create a more resilient subsurface, but it’s not essential," Friedman says. "Loose gravel is fine, and much more affordable."

How much more affordable? You may end up spending as little as $2 per square foot, according to Friedman—and you shouldn’t need to spend much more than $5 per square foot. "Gravel is cheaper than concrete," he explains, "and one of its biggest advantages is that it drains really well. It’s obviously rougher and less aesthetically pleasing than concrete pavers, but it's a great choice in areas with poor drainage, or for paths or edging around paver patio spaces." Brick: Best for high-traffic areas

Brick is another paving tool that works well in areas with drainage issues, since its permeable nature allows water to go where it needs to go. Brick is also strong enough to cover walkways, patios and other high-traffic areas. "Genuine clay brick pavers offer superior strength and longevity, and are colorfast," says Tim Leese, marketing director at Glen-Gery (one of North America’s largest brick manufacturers). "They excel in high-traffic areas like walkways and patios, where durability and aesthetics are paramount. With their resistance to color fading, clay pavers maintain their rich hues and vibrancy for decades with minimal maintenance." If you’re trying to decide between clay brick and concrete—and you have the budget for both—there are several advantages to going the brick route.

"Visually, clay pavers have a natural appeal, exuding a charm and warmth that other materials often struggle to match," Leese says. "Clay pavers also offer superior permeability and drainage, reducing the risk of standing water, erosion, and waterlogging in outdoor spaces by allowing water to infiltrate the surface and replenish the soil naturally." That said, you may need to do a little prep work before you begin your paving. "Clay brick pavers are DIY-friendly and installing requires a minimal skill level, but it certainly depends on the size and complexity of the project," Leese explains. He suggests watching instructional videos to help you understand what you might need to do to get the job done.

Reclaimed brick: Best for reducing waste Clay brick is one of the more expensive paving options, but many homeowners don’t realize that they don’t have to buy brick new. By using reclaimed bricks, you can save money on your landscaping project while doing your part for the environment.

That said, using old brick can be more complicated than buying new. ""Reclaimed brick is a great choice for an aesthetically pleasing look, but it’s often difficult to source and time-consuming to prep," Leese warns.

If you decide to go the reclaimed brick route, weigh your options carefully. There are many different ways to purchase it online, for example, but you might be better off looking for opportunities closer to home. Your local salvage yard could have old brick available to repurpose, but so could a neighbor who is in the middle of their own remodeling project. Look and ask around before placing a large order with a major retailer—and consider working with a landscaper who specializes in reclaimed brick, since it often requires extra cleanup and prep work before it can function as a strong and secure paving material. Wood chips: Best for ecology While brick and gravel are both good paving choices for areas that get poor drainage, there’s one paving material that could be even better for the ecology of your backyard. Wood chips are inexpensive, natural and biodegradable, which makes them a good option for gardeners who are willing to actively maintain their garden paths.

"Wood chips aren’t going to last like pavers or even gravel will," says Friedman. "They’ll degrade within a few years, they tend to get scattered into the surrounding yard unless you line them with bricks or pavers and they aren’t nearly as good at stopping weeds." If you don’t mind a few weeds in your garden, wood chips could be a good choice. When you fill a path with wood chips, you create a soft, natural surface that is extremely pleasant to walk on. Wood chips can also be used underneath swing sets—as you may remember from your youth—and wood chips can even be placed below downspouts or rain chains to absorb rainwater. That said, don’t expect your wood chip path to last more than a season or two. "By all means, use them if you’re on a budget or if you want a more natural, wooded look in parts of your yard," Friedman says, "but they’re not exactly comparable to more permanent paving methods."