Two Cottages—Renovated Using Less Than $150K—Embrace Living With Kenya’s WildlifeView 16 Photos
Two Cottages—Renovated Using Less Than $150K—Embrace Living With Kenya’s Wildlife

Naeem Biviji and Bethan Rayner of Studio Propolis recycled materials and DIY’ed construction to build their Nairobi retreat.
A six-month project, designer Naeem Biviji thought when he first saw the pair of 1950s cottages in a roughly one-acre compound in Nairobi that he and his wife, Bethan Rayner, hoped to refurbish rapidly. Instead, it took them 15 years.

Zahid Sardar
Zahid Sardar is an author specializing in architecture, interiors, and design. He currently writes the Material World column for the San Francisco Chronicle.

Published

Topics

RenovationsGarden & LandscapesHome ToursVacation HomesDwell Magazine