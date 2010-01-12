A Case Study Architect’s Ultimate Modernist Sample Gets Remastered by a DJ
Edward Killingworth’s 1957 Opdahl House in Long Beach, California, had fallen into ruin when a musician with a passion for midcentury design made it his mission to revive it.
Text by
Photos by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s July/August 2007 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Sam Grawe
Sam Grawe served as the Editor-in-Chief of Dwell from 2006 to 2011.
Published
Last Updated