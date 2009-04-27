Two Perfectionists Restore an International Style House by Willis N. Mills in New Canaan

SubscribeSign In
Two Perfectionists Restore an International Style House by Willis N. Mills in New CanaanView 6 Photos
Resuscitating a classic can be time-consuming and pricey, but when it comes to the rehabilitation of neglected masterpieces, one Connecticut couple finds it’s worth every minute and cent.
This story was originally published in Dwell’s March 2005 issue.

Marc Kristal
An architecture and design author and journalist, Marc Kristal has written for Metropolis, the New York Times, Architectural Digest, Elle Décor, Wallpaper, and numerous other publications.

