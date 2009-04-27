Two Perfectionists Restore an International Style House by Willis N. Mills in New Canaan
Resuscitating a classic can be time-consuming and pricey, but when it comes to the rehabilitation of neglected masterpieces, one Connecticut couple finds it’s worth every minute and cent.
Text by
Photos by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s March 2005 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Marc Kristal
An architecture and design author and journalist, Marc Kristal has written for Metropolis, the New York Times, Architectural Digest, Elle Décor, Wallpaper, and numerous other publications.
Published
Last Updated