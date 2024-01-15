A 1940s Rudolph Schindler Gem Just Listed in L.A. for $2.4M

Location: 2764 Outpost Drive, Los Angeles, California

Price: $2,400,000

Architect: Rudolph Schindler

Year Built: 1941

Footprint: 1,662 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.16 acres

From the Agent: "Schindler never played by any rules but his own. Each of his houses bear the mark of an independent intelligence seeking new boundaries in architecture, seizing every opportunity to provide a liberating experience in space through complex geometries. Located in Hollywood Hills’ Outpost Estates, the 1941 Druckman Residence radiates pure Schindler. In original condition with minor alterations, it exemplifies his mastery with a hillside site. Light plays through different openings, each view of sky and nature carefully framed. Every detail is considered, beginning with the rhythm of the joints on the pathway that run up the adjacent garage wall."