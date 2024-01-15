Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
A 1940s Rudolph Schindler Gem Just Listed in L.A. for $2.4MView 10 Photos

A 1940s Rudolph Schindler Gem Just Listed in L.A. for $2.4M

Tucked away on a verdant site, the Druckman Residence is a midcentury marvel in pristine condition.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 2764 Outpost Drive, Los Angeles, California

Price: $2,400,000

Architect: Rudolph Schindler

Year Built: 1941

Footprint: 1,662 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.16 acres

From the Agent: "Schindler never played by any rules but his own. Each of his houses bear the mark of an independent intelligence seeking new boundaries in architecture, seizing every opportunity to provide a liberating experience in space through complex geometries. Located in Hollywood Hills’ Outpost Estates, the 1941 Druckman Residence radiates pure Schindler. In original condition with minor alterations, it exemplifies his mastery with a hillside site. Light plays through different openings, each view of sky and nature carefully framed. Every detail is considered, beginning with the rhythm of the joints on the pathway that run up the adjacent garage wall."

Set back from the street behind a thicket of greenery, the Druckman Residence keeps a low profile.&nbsp;

Set back from the street behind a thicket of greenery, the Druckman Residence keeps a low profile. 

A 1940s Rudolph Schindler Gem Just Listed in L.A. for $2.4M - Photo 2 of 9 -
The living areas are located on the upper level, where expansive glazing captures captivating views of the greenery below.

The living areas are located on the upper level, where expansive glazing captures captivating views of the greenery below.

A 1940s Rudolph Schindler Gem Just Listed in L.A. for $2.4M - Photo 4 of 9 -
A sun-filled dining area with custom built-ins sits on the other side of the kitchen.&nbsp;

A sun-filled dining area with custom built-ins sits on the other side of the kitchen. 

A 1940s Rudolph Schindler Gem Just Listed in L.A. for $2.4M - Photo 6 of 9 -
Two of the home’s three bedrooms sit on the lower level, and one has its own entrance.

Two of the home’s three bedrooms sit on the lower level, and one has its own entrance.

A 1940s Rudolph Schindler Gem Just Listed in L.A. for $2.4M - Photo 8 of 9 -
"At the bottom of the site lies probably one of modernism’s most beautiful pools—an oval, emerald gem (family lore attributes it to Richard Neutra) set amidst the trees," note the agents.

"At the bottom of the site lies probably one of modernism’s most beautiful pools—an oval, emerald gem (family lore attributes it to Richard Neutra) set amidst the trees," note the agents.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Midcentury HomesReal EstateCalifornian Homes

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.