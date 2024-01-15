A 1940s Rudolph Schindler Gem Just Listed in L.A. for $2.4M
Location: 2764 Outpost Drive, Los Angeles, California
Price: $2,400,000
Architect: Rudolph Schindler
Year Built: 1941
Footprint: 1,662 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 0.16 acres
From the Agent: "Schindler never played by any rules but his own. Each of his houses bear the mark of an independent intelligence seeking new boundaries in architecture, seizing every opportunity to provide a liberating experience in space through complex geometries. Located in Hollywood Hills’ Outpost Estates, the 1941 Druckman Residence radiates pure Schindler. In original condition with minor alterations, it exemplifies his mastery with a hillside site. Light plays through different openings, each view of sky and nature carefully framed. Every detail is considered, beginning with the rhythm of the joints on the pathway that run up the adjacent garage wall."
The Druckman Residence, located at 2764 Outpost Drive in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,400,000 by Brien Varady and Matthew Berkley of DPP Real Estate – Compass.
