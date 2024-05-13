Before & After: He Gave His Hollywood Hills Midcentury an All-Electric Upgrade
Sherwood Kypreos revives a 1959 home with verde granite, rich walnut, and a suite of high-performing systems for a homeowner who works in green tech.
Text by
At first, it was the view that took everyone’s breath away. This midcentury home stood for decades as a veritable time capsule perched high above the Sunset Strip in the Bird Streets neighborhood of the Hollywood Hills. Near dusk, the sky is ablaze with pinks and oranges, and the grid of Los Angeles shimmers long into the distance before extinguishing into the soft blue of the ocean beyond.
Kelly Dawson
Contributor
Kelly Dawson is a writer in Los Angeles who has been contributing to Dwell's print and online publications since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @kellydawsonwrites.