My Quest for Energy Independence in a Victorian Fixer-Upper
“Rather than take the high-tech route...I would take the cow path: I would think like a Victorian.”
Text by
Illustrations by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s June 2007 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Pagan Kennedy
The author of ten books, Pagan Kennedy has won numerous literary prizes. Her publishers include Viking Press, Simon & Schuster, and Bloomsbury.
Published
Last Updated