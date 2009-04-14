SubscribeSign In
An Earthen Home on the California Coast Bridges the Adirondack and Sea Ranch StylesView 4 Photos
Dwell Magazine

An Earthen Home on the California Coast Bridges the Adirondack and Sea Ranch Styles

From an ecological perspective, pneumatically impacted stabilized earth (PISE) is a nearly perfect building material. It was also the key to designing a getaway that merged the exact design references the residents were looking for.
Text by
Photos by
View 4 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s May 2009 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

a
Adam Fisher
Adam Fisher lives and writes from a houseboat anchored in a cove in the San Francisco Bay.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Green HomesHome ToursCalifornian HomesDwell Magazine