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Articles
Garage
Innovative looks at one of the home's most overlooked areas.
Why Homeowners Are Focusing on the Garage Door
This Epic, 17-Car Garage in Austin Tips its Hat to “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
This Shady Oasis Is a Garden, Garage, and Office All Rolled Into One
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Revved-Up Garages
Starry Night: Outdoor Wall Light Installation
This Renovated Garage is the Ultimate Modern Party Space
A Detached Garage Becomes a Winning “Granny Pad”
A 1920s Masonry Garage Is Reborn as a Flexible Live/Work Space
Budget Breakdown: A Weekend DIY Turns a Neglected Garage Into a Backyard Hangout for $13K
A Guest Barn in Jackson, Wyoming, Fuses Modern and Rustic Elements
10 Surprising Garage Transformations
This Converted Barn in the English Countryside Stays True to its Historic Roots
8 Barn Houses For Modern Living
9 Prefab Garage Solutions for Auto Enthusiasts
Calling All Renovation Fanatics! 10 Garage Makeovers That Will Grab Your Attention
Tiny 1920s Garage Transformed Into a Charming Studio
No Longer Off-Kilter
The Garage That’s as Fun as the Living Room
Photo of the Week: Tiny Home Office in a Former Garage
A Garage Converted Modern Playroom
A Surprise Hides in this Tokyo Parking Garage
This Former Garage Is Clutter Free
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Zaha Hadid
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