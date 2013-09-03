Subscribe
Starry Night: Outdoor Wall Light Installation
A celestial light installation illuminates the garage door of a recently renovated Toronto house.
By
Alex Bozikovic
-
6 years
ago
This Renovated Garage is the Ultimate Modern Party Space
A vacation home’s renovated garage fuses art and architecture.
A Detached Garage Becomes a Winning “Granny Pad”
In Seattle, Best Practice Architecture converts a detached garage into a chic, standalone apartment for an aging family member.
A 1920s Masonry Garage Is Reborn as a Flexible Live/Work Space
Big Space, Little Space by design duo Davidson Rafailidis builds on the structure's past, leaving the interiors raw and encouraging imaginative reuse.
-
a year
ago
Budget Breakdown: A Weekend DIY Turns a Neglected Garage Into a Backyard Hangout For $13K
In Portland, Oregon, an experiential designer transforms half of his decrepit garage into a screened porch over just three days, creating a laid-back, outdoor room.
A Guest Barn in Jackson, Wyoming, Fuses Modern and Rustic Elements
This modern take on the rustic barn offers a unique space for guests to soak in the gorgeous mountain vistas near Jackson, Wyoming.
10 Surprising Garage Transformations
Though garages have traditionally been used to hold the household vehicle or miscellaneous storage, homeowners have figured out creative ways to revive the area that can sometimes...
This Converted Barn in the English Countryside Stays True to its Historic Roots
In a life-changing move, homeowners Hannah Smith and Jeremy Witt reside in a caravan in the rural landscape of Suffolk, England, to oversee the restoration of a crumbling barn...
8 Barn Houses For Modern Living
Rooted in the past yet decidedly in the present, these converted barns embrace their history, but take on a modern twist.
10 Prefab Garage Solutions For Auto Enthusiasts
No longer just a container for your car, washer/dryer, and forgotten belongings, the garage can be transformed into a functional, comfortable, and versatile space that reflects...
Calling All Renovation Fanatics! 10 Garage Makeovers That Will Grab Your Attention
Want to build an extra bedroom for houseguests? A home office? An art studio? A new home? There are so many exciting things you can do with an empty garage.
-
3 years
ago
Tiny 1920s Garage Transformed Into a Charming Studio
A dilapidated auto shop in Seattle is reborn as an efficient studio rental.
No Longer Off-Kilter
An architect and designer couple rescued their partly-sunken home and transformed a dilapidated garage into a modern living room.
The Garage That's as Fun as the Living Room
After a tree falls in Santa Monica, a garage is reborn as a 600-square-foot family gathering spot.
Photo of the Week: Tiny Home Office in a Former Garage
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
A Garage Converted Modern Playroom
It could have been a Sheetrock box, but as the house’s most frequently used point of entry, it deserved the same architectural respect.
A Surprise Hides in this Tokyo Parking Garage
An 800-car parking structure is transformed into a subterranean shopping experience in a Tokyo fashion icon's latest venture.
This Former Garage Is Clutter Free
An architect reimagines an outdated brick garage by designing a graceful new family home atop its foundation.