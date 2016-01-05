Photo of the Week: Tiny Home Office in a Former Garage
Photo of the Week: Tiny Home Office in a Former Garage

By Luke Hopping
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

@andrea_mclean took a garage in Vancouver and turned it into a minimalist work area. The designer credits the geometric tile and reclaimed windows for making the space pop. 

Photo of the Week: Tiny Home Office in a Former Garage - Photo 1 of 1 -

Photo by @whentheyfindus.

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.