Photo of the Week: Tiny Home Office in a Former Garage
By Luke Hopping –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
@andrea_mclean took a garage in Vancouver and turned it into a minimalist work area. The designer credits the geometric tile and reclaimed windows for making the space pop.
