Calling All Renovation Fanatics! 10 Garage Makeovers That Will Grab Your Attention

Long, unobstructed corridors along the spine of the house provide ample cross-ventilation during warmer months—as well as sightlines that unite different areas of the home’s narrow, linear footprint. "When you’re in the back of the building, you can literally see the front door of the person across the street," says architect and resident Philippe Baumann. Thick industrial glass lines the footing of the stairwell with subtle transparency, allowing light to also traverse the space vertically.