No Longer Off-Kilter

When architect Wendi Sue and designer Lukas Bruggemann purchased their home in Piedmont, California, they knew they had their work cut out for them. Though the structure had the benefit of large windows and high ceilings, it had sunk 11 inches at one end, giving the home a pronounced slant. The couple got cracking, starting by gutting the house. They installed a custom stairway that led to a renovated basement level and transformed a deteriorating garage into an outdoor living area, complete with a loft lookout for their two sons. The resulting residence has double the original footprint and combines historic and modern elements for a look that exudes warmth and comfort.