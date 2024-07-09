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A Nashville Designer Accidentally Built a Wellness CompoundView 19 Photos
Dwell Magazine

A Nashville Designer Accidentally Built a Wellness Compound

Bob Butler bought land in Fairview, Tennessee, to use as a playground for his architectural ideas. He ended up with a serene retreat—including a new house for himself.
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The road to Fairview, Tennessee, from Nashville is a quiet one, curving through forests and farmland, the cacophony of Music City dissolving into birdsong threading the air. Off one of these gravelly roads, tucked out of sight, sits a 60-acre compound built by Bob Butler, an architectural designer and founder of the design company Profile + Principle in Nashville. What was initially meant to be a place to explore architectural concepts has become a mixed-use compound that includes Snow, a micro, wellness-oriented retreat, and Adelaide, a midcentury-inspired home that he shares with his partner, Melody Geer, and their two dogs, three cats, and two horses.

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