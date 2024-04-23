Want to Maximize Views? Point Your Home in Two Directions at Once Like This Alabama Cabin

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Theodore, Alabama

Architect: Tall Architects / @tall.arch

Footprint: 2,100 square feet

Builder: C. Roberds General Contractors

Structural Engineer: Simpkins & Costelli

Interior Design: Jill Dupre Design

Photographer: Andrew Welch / @andrewwelchphoto

From the Architect: "Located on the Fowl River in Theodore, Alabama, the cabin consists of two slender bars, each angled to capture the ideal river and foliage views while not damaging existing trees. Wrapped in black, corrugated metal, the house disappears into the trees and serves as a backdrop for the breathtaking natural landscape. The interiors are comprised of a muted color palette mixed with warm wood tones and a variety of textures. The kitchen, dining, and living spaces spill into each other and bleed into the outdoor gathering spaces to allow for easy exterior-to-interior gathering and entertaining. The upstairs is comprised of two bedroom suites, with the primary suite overlooking the river and native vegetation.

"Sustainability, in the short term and long term, is a focus of the project, which is located in a hurricane zone. The exterior metal is strong and storm-resistant, but it is also made from recycled content and is reusable and recyclable. The building is elevated on columns, which allows flora and fauna to live and grow uninterrupted. The height also prepares the house for rising water. The windows are impact-rated and aluminum-clad, so they are storm-resistant and contain recyclable content. They are also carefully placed to ensure consistent daylight, so less electricity is needed. When electricity is needed, solar panels provide the majority of the cabin’s electrical needs, including the electric car charging port."