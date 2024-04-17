Budget Breakdown: They Gave a Bland ’70s Cabin a Psychedelic Glow-Up for $120K

When Kara Harms first saw this 1979 home in Arnold, California, it wasn’t so much love at first sight, as a maybe. "I had my heart set on an A-frame," she says. "I feel like all the girlies love an A-frame, and I was really looking." In fact, Kara toured one soon after seeing this cabin, but she was dismayed to find that it didn’t feel right in person. "The light was just not there," she explains. "I walked in and it was dark and cold."