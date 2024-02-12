SubscribeSign In
Before & After: Two Friends Give a Dated ’90s Cabin a Moody ReinventionView 14 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Before & After: Two Friends Give a Dated ’90s Cabin a Moody Reinvention

Photographer Bess Friday hires designer Hana Mattingly to revamp her woodsy Truckee getaway with a striking monochromatic palette.
Text by
View 14 Photos

As a professional photographer, Bess Friday has what she calls "the benefit and painful curse" of seeing many well-designed spaces as she works. "There is so much inspiration to pull from," she says. "It can be overwhelming." 

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Kelly Dawson
Contributor
Kelly Dawson is a writer in Los Angeles who has been contributing to Dwell's print and online publications since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @kellydawsonwrites.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

RenovationsCabinsBefore & AfterHome ToursVacation HomesCalifornian HomesDwell+ Exclusive