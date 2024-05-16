A Retired Couple Trades Their Pennsylvania Horse Farm for Beach Life in Coastal Delaware

For Scott and Sue Kinney, a new chapter of their lives as retirees brought with it the itch for a change of pace—and scenery. Deciding to become permanent beach dwellers, they gave up farm life in rural Pennsylvania for coastal comfort in the quiet, family-friendly town of Bethany Beach, Delaware.

The home’s handsome exterior features cellular PVC siding—a weather-resistant, low-maintenance alternative to cedar—along with Marvin Elevate windows and Ultimate doors.

Engaging Marnie Oursler, president and owner of Marnie Custom Homes, the Kinneys shared their hopes for what an ideal coastal retirement home would look like. The couple—with grown children and many grandchildren—were also proud pet parents to two dogs and several cherished cats. "They wanted a pet- and kid-friendly home that looks sophisticated and beachy at the same time," Oursler, a fifth-generation homebuilder, recalls.

Wood beams, light oak-toned flooring, a breezy white sofa, and multi-slide doors from the Marvin Modern line complete the neutral living room.

The 3,366-square-foot home—with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and two half baths—was designed by Oursler in a "transitional coastal" style. "We blended traditional and modern elements of coastal design to create a fusion of classic and contemporary," she says. To achieve this aesthetic, they used organic materials and light, natural woods—bringing in texture with tile and fabrics. "We maintained a neutral color palette to evoke a sense of organic warmth and connection to the natural surroundings," she adds. Selectively-incorporated textiles, tile, and pops of accent colors like blue and black add depth and dimension, tying the neutral elements together in an effortlessly cozy way.

The home’s kitchen features white oak cabinets, beaded Ro Sham Beaux pendants, and even a custom feeding alcove for the couple’s dogs, complete with built-in pot filler to easily replenish water bowls throughout the day.

Ocean views were a key selling point for the Kinneys when they purchased the land in 2020, and the home’s design is centered around the natural beauty of the water. "The ocean is the show, so we wanted the interior to be neutral and calming so the focus is on the stunning ocean views," says Oursler. To do this, the team turned to Marvin—mixing and matching between several Marvin collections, including Marvin Elevate, Ultimate and Modern—to highlight sweeping views. "We used Marvin products because the homeowner wanted black on the inside and outside along with clean lines and good functionality," says Oursler. The sleek, grill-free profile marries contemporary and coastal, while the modern black frames bring the breathtaking seascape into focus.

"The ocean views are the main event, so it’s important to showcase them as much as possible," says Marnie Oursler, the fifth-generation builder behind the home’s design.

The stair’s dramatic, double-height ceiling and Marvin Elevate Direct Glaze windows are accentuated with shiplap cladding and a textural basket weave light fixture. "The stairwell is a showstopper, with two stories of windows, cathedral ceilings, modern stair railing, and organic-style chandelier," says Oursler.

Durable—and kid-proof—luxury vinyl plank floors are softened with plush area rugs.

Far from a run-of-the-mill design request, there were also a few special pet-centric features incorporated for the Kinneys’ beloved four-legged family members. "The homeowners’ pets are like their children, so much attention was given to design features for their pets," shares Oursler. Located adjacent to the beach entrance and outdoor shower, the "beach prep room" is a landing pad for beach excursions—allowing the family to pack up and mobilize for days on the shore, and unload with ease when returning, keeping salt and sand contained and away from the main house. In the beach prep room, a one-of-a-kind dog wash station provides a regal venue for rinsing and grooming the couple’s dogs—with custom tile work, and handheld fixtures to make washing the pups a breeze. In the main home, a "catio" is a dedicated room designed just for the couple’s cats. Positioned on the light-filled south side of the home, a sunning ledge beneath floor-to-ceiling windows allows the cats to lounge, nap, and "bask in their own retirement," says Oursler.

"Easy to clean and difficult to destroy"—the homeowners’ brief for their dog wash station—comes to life in the fun and functional grooming space, complete with custom penny tile which playfully spells out "WOOF."

The couple’s cats are given their own cat patio—or "catio"—on the light-drenched south side of the home.

Marvin Elevate Direct Glaze windows allow light to stream into the home's hallway.

Weather-resistant and water-tight, the Marvin Ultimate Swinging door holds up to the harsh coastal climate. "I know that if we’re using Marvin windows and doors, they won’t leak or have problems down the line, which gives us and the homeowner peace of mind," says Oursler.

Beyond aesthetics, Marvin windows and doors were selected for their strength and durability in the storm-prone coastal climate. "These windows and doors are the first line of defense against a hurricane," explains Oursler, who had to navigate strict hurricane, flood, FEMA, and local regulations when building on the oceanfront site. "It’s important that these windows and doors can stop water from entering the home and withstand the Hurricane Zone 3 wind," she says. The key to doing this effectively, she explains, is a low U-factor and Solar Heat Gain Coefficient (SHGC)—which together contribute to a higher R-value and, consequently, a tighter building envelope. "Marvin exceeds those numbers, which is why they are critical for our oceanfront homes," says Oursler.



The corner bedroom’s inspired ocean view is made possible by wall-to-wall Marvin Modern Multi-Slide doors.