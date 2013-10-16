SubscribeSign In
With $20K, a Chilean Architect Builds His Mom a Low-Maintenance Beach HouseView 2 Photos
With $20K, a Chilean Architect Builds His Mom a Low-Maintenance Beach House

Mathias Klotz’s first project, a deceptively simple coastal refuge, was commissioned by his mother on a shoestring budget.
This story was originally published in Dwell’s November 2013 issue.

Kelsey Keith
Dwell Contributor
Kelsey Keith has written about design, art, and architecture for a variety of print and online publications.

Topics

Small SpacesBeach HousesHome ToursVacation HomesLatin American HomesDwell Magazine