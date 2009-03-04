The Owners of a 1960s Harry Bates Beach House Hire the Modernist Architect’s Firm for Its Renovation
They tasked Bates Masi Architects with updating the cypress-clad Long Island residence almost 40 years after Bates built it.
Text by
Photos by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s April 2009 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published
Last Updated