Living in Walter Gropius's First U.S. Commission
Living in Walter Gropius’s First U.S. Commission

When the Bauhaus founder built the1938 Hagerty House in collaboration with Marcel Breuer, he sited the structure a precarious 20 feet from Massachusetts’s shoreline and let the setting dictate the design.


This story was originally published in Dwell’s December/January 2009 issue.

j
Jaci Conry
Modern architecture is rare, says writer and editor Jaci Conry, in the Boston suburb of Cohasset, a haven of historic Federalist, Greek Revival, and shingle-style homes.







Beach HousesDwell Magazine