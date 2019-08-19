Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Australian Homes
Modern, prefab and sustainable homes from Oz.
Browse Categories
All Stories
Exclusives
Dwell Magazine
TOPICS
Home Tours
Renovations
Prefab Homes
Tiny Homes
Campers & Trailers
Kitchen
Bath
How-To & Guides
Real Estate
Workplace & Office
Travel
Celebrity Homes
Cabins
Shipping Containers
Garden & Landscapes
Home Tech
Design News
Shopping Guides
CITIES
Los Angeles
San Francisco
New York
Concrete Arches Shroud a Minimalist Forever Home in a Melbourne Suburb
Filled with light and views of greenery, two exquisitely crafted concrete pavilions form an award-winning home that ages elegantly over time.
By
Lucy Wang
-
11 days
ago
Before & After: A Fussy ’70s Abode in Melbourne Gets a Hygge-Inspired Overhaul
For a Danish couple, StudioFour replaces this home’s disjointed interior decor with a streamlined palette of charcoal brick and light oak.
A Classic Queenslander Bungalow Gets an Inky New Extension
A contemporary addition reimagines the interior of this traditional four-room cottage near Brisbane, Australia.
Ever Wanted to Live in an Art Gallery?
In a Melbourne suburb, a family of four does just that.
-
3 years
ago
A Cutting-Edge Addition Hides Behind a Victorian Cottage
Camouflaged in a conservative setting, this Melbourne home for a foodie family centers on a spacious kitchen with perforated screen paneling.
This Winning Renovation Takes Cues From 1930s Cruise Ship Design
Plaster Fun House in South Australia draws on Art Deco and P&O style.
This Revamped Cottage Is a Modern Take on Traditional Japanese Townhouses
Located on a corner lot, this two-bedroom cottage blends old with new in Sydney, Australia.
A Welcoming Family Home Radiates Out to the Neighborhood in Melbourne
Gardiner Architects buck building trends by connecting a family home to the surrounding neighborhood.
An Architect Opens a 1920s Queenslander to the Great Outdoors
Architect Scott Petherick's Australian abode is defined by period details, clean contemporary lines, and airy spaces that open to gardens.
A Post-War Bungalow in Australia Gains an Indoor/Outdoor Entertainment Hub
By extending the home’s lower level, Pleysier Perkins created a light-filled living area that’s perfect for dinner parties.
Like its Moniker, Cloud House in Bondi Beach Feels Light as Air
A breezy courtyard connects soaring, minimalist spaces in this home by Akin Atelier.
-
4 months
ago
A Curving Coastal Home in Australia Mimics the Sweeping Landscape
Tidal Arc House by Woods Bagot mirrors the undulations of the tide and landscape with its arched concrete form.
A Curving Rammed Earth Addition Expands a Family Bungalow in Melbourne
Steffen Welsch Architects juxtapose a rammed earth extension with a 1930s bungalow in order to create a flexible family home.
This Light-Filled Bungalow Exudes Playful, Tree House Vibes
An empty-nester discovers the perfect place for a compact new dwelling at the edge of her own property in Melbourne.
Skype Lets a Family Renovate Their Kitchen 3,700 Miles Away
An Australian family living in Singapore plans a homecoming renovation, one Skype chat at a time.
Austin Maynard Architects Turn an Old Terrace House Into a Light-Filled Home
In Melbourne, a dark and narrow single-story terrace home gets treated to a delightful renovation with surprising features.
A Bold Addition With a Zigzag Roof Ushers Light Into This Melbourne Home
The distinct roofline of Pleated House not only pays homage to midcentury architecture, but also makes room for clerestory windows that flood the interiors with light.
This Australian “Tree House” Embraces the Spirit of its Site
Cantilevered high above a steep, rocky site, this young family's “Tree House” fully embraces the Australian landscape.
Ocean Breezes Blow Right Through This Modern Australian Beach Shack
This airy home makes the most of its beachside location with sustainable design, careful siting, and an expansive glazed facade.
A Eucalyptus-Lined Oceanfront Home in Australia
A coastal home designed by Australian architect John Wardle is uniquely tuned in to its residents and to its epic surroundings.
Living Simply on a Lush Australian Estate
A family home on Australia’s Mornington Peninsula is built to blend in with its lakeside setting.
This Breezy Australian Bungalow Caters to a Family’s Evolving Needs
Drawing from Palm Springs modernism and featuring local materials, Northcote House outside Melbourne offers comfort and privacy for the whole family.
A Richly Furnished Home Frames Striking Landscape Views
In the Australian bush, a sculptor and an architect collaborate on a house built to withstand fire.
An Off-the-Grid Prefab that Combines Open Plan Living with Rugged Durability
In Tasmania, an eco-conscious architect builds a vacation home that can stand up to an untamed island.
Reclaimed Brick Ties Together a Sustainable Australian Home
TRIAS Studio follows a “less but better” mindset for a couple seeking to downsize to a modest and eco-friendly home.
A Historic Melbourne Home Sports an Angular Addition and a Batten Screen
WALA renovates and expands a heritage listed home with a second-floor addition that presents a graphic, batten-screen facade.
An Unassuming Edwardian Saves the Best for Out Back
Keeping up street-side appearances, an Australian artist’s home branches out with a modern extension.
A Circular Beach House in Australia Embraces Coastal Living
Designed for self-sufficiency, this modern take on the traditional bach stands up against super-sized holiday homes.
There’s a Jungle Inside This Blackened Timber Home in Melbourne
A small family's dream of a spacious entertaining home in Melbourne comes to life through a design that hinges on contrasts.
An ’80s Beach House in Australia Goes From “Blah” to Beautiful
Figureground Architecture expands and reconfigures a defunct beach house in Sorrento, weaving together a medley of wood finishes.
1
2
3
4
5
6
Next