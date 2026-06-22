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Articles
Australian Homes
Modern, prefab and sustainable homes from Oz.
A Mirrored Kitchen Makes This Very Narrow Sydney Terrace Home Feel Much Larger Than It Is
An Entire Wall of Screens Opens This Australian Beach Home to Its Breezy Setting
Before & After: To Save a Ruined Cottage, They Had to Take It Apart and Put It Back Together Again
Budget Breakdown: To Build This $2.3M Gold Coast Home, a Professional Gambler Hedged His Bets
Steely Interventions Finish Off This Renovated Family Home in Australia
A Flexible, Light-Filled Extension Opens Up a Family’s Victorian Cottage in Melbourne
It Was a Pub, Then a Grocery Store. Now It’s a Home With a Three-Level Glass Block Addition
Three Glass-and-Copper Pavilions Conquer the Cliffs in Australia
Australian Designer Claire Perini’s Renovated Midcentury Is Soaked in ’70s Soul
An Expansion Preserves What Makes This Melbourne Midcentury So Renowned
Even the Kitchen Is Sunken at This Family Home in Australia
A Stairway to Heaven Forms the Roof of This Cottage Add-On in Australia
It’s Adults Only in the Yakisugi Half of This Australian Home
Modernist Masters Inspired This Australian Home—Which a Father and Son Built by Hand
Before & After: From Bachelor Pad to Family Chalet, This Little Cabin Grew Up With Its Owner
They Camped Out of a Shipping Container for Years Before Turning It Into a Chic Retreat
Four Massive Pivot Doors Bring the Outdoors In at This Australian Family Home
You’d Never Guess This Quiet-Looking Australian Home Has a Soaring Living Space
Burnt-Orange Corrugated Steel Clads This Australian Saltbox House
A Suburban Home by the Eichler of Australia Is Revived for a New Generation
Why This Suburban Melbourne Home Doesn’t Have Air-Conditioning
Retro Glass Bricks Stack to the Sky at This Australian Apartment Building
Budget Breakdown: They Splurged $29K on Metalwork, But Their Copper Kitchen Is Worth Every Penny
This Australian Beachcomber Is a Study in Color
How They Pulled It Off: A Sprawling Garden Inspired by a Neighboring National Park
Three Sisters (and Their Families) Share This Prefab Beach House
Budget Breakdown: How an Architect Built a Family Home in Tasmania for $72K
Batten Screens Wrapping This Renovation in Australia Are Bold. The Interiors Are Even Bolder
In Australia, a Beach Shack Beloved by Locals Gets a Net-Zero Revamp
Before & After: An Aussie Farmhouse That Was a “Little Tired” Gets a Joyful Makeover
A Family’s Loft Inside a Former Chocolate Factory Takes a Candy-Colored Turn
Budget Breakdown: After a $322K Revamp, an Australian Beach House Fends Off Flooding
Budget Breakdown: An Aussie Architect Builds a Beach House With Million-Dollar Views for $270K
This Australian Home Is Wrapped Entirely in Zinc
There’s a Garden on Every Level of This Renovated ’70s Beach House
Solar Panels Completely Cover One Side of This 98-Foot-Long Brutalist Home in Tasmania
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