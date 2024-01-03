Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
Rental Revamp: The Maximalist Magic of Josh & Matt’s Melbourne HomeView 16 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Rental Revamp: The Maximalist Magic of Josh & Matt’s Melbourne Home

Their bold style brought them social media acclaim—but it brings the Australian couple serious joy, too.
Text by
Photos by
Joshandmattdesign
View 16 Photos

Even while they were living in a cramped studio apartment in Melbourne, Josh Jessup and Matt Moss have always gone big with their interior design choices. Electric blue Kartell chairs? Check. A papier-mâché gourd covered in crystals? Of course. Follow the fun, and you’ll create a home with outsized style, no matter what kind of budget or square footage you’re working with.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Topics

Rental RevampHome ToursAustralian HomesDwell+ Exclusive