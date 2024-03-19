This Sydney Home’s Dining Area Is Basically the Backyard

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.



Project Details:

Location: Sydney, Australia

Architect: Downie North / @downienorth

Footprint: 2,260 square feet

Builder: Wrightson & Co

Structural Engineer: SDA Structures

Civil Engineer: ADCAR Consulting

Landscape Design: Seasonal Scout

Photographer: Clinton Weaver / @_clintonweaver

From the Architect: "Sarah and Evan, parents to Barney and Eddie, approached Downie North to create a new addition to their single level Federation era home in Mosman. The rear of the house which would form the focus of the design originally contained a small kitchen and meals areas, pseudo playroom, and laundry. As avid cooks and entertainers they sought to create a large kitchen and informal dining and family area that supported a ‘no fuss,’ casual approach to living that engendered a sense of ease. Very importantly they sought a design that made the most of its aspect and environs so that they could passively operate the house throughout the year.

"Driven by shared values of connectedness, site-specificity, place making and passive design, House for BEES encompasses a refined addition directly connected to the garden. An acronym of the clients’ names, and a reference to their native bee hive, House for BEES is a moniker that encapsulates the client focused, collaborative design process and outcome for a family of four to their Federation home and garden in Mosman.

"Conceived as a garden room, the design directly grounds and orients the occupants toward their garden. Kitchen, living, and dining spaces are lightly contained by a floating roof, folded to capture northern light and facilitate the capture of easterly breezes. Structural simplicity and legibility dissolves the southern and eastern edge, with banks of sliding doors fully retracting to enable a seamless connection with the garden."