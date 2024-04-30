SubscribeSign In
A Mother and Daughter Share an Expanded Weatherboard Cottage That’s Still Just 807 Square Feet

A trapezoid-shaped addition has terrazzo floors, built-ins, and shades of green and pink that match the original home.
Text by
Photos by
Tatjana Plitt
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners.

Project Details:

Location: Yarraville, Victoria, Australia

Architecture and Interior Design: OOF! architecture / @fooilingkhoo

Footprint: 807 square feet

Builder/General Contractor: Complete Builders Insight

Structural Engineer: PD Structures

Cabinetry Installation: Luna Joinery / @lunajoinery

Doors and Windows: Aspect Windows

From the Architect: "Little Pinky House is a major alteration and extension of a hundred-year-old weatherboard cottage just outside the blast radius of Coode Island. Our challenge was to convert and update a tired, traditional weatherboard family house into a two-household ‘share house’ for a mother and daughter who love vibrant color, house plants, vintage art and furniture, and their two dogs. Once joyless landlocked rooms have been liberated by a new courtyard garden in the heart of the house. New shared living, dining and kitchen spaces pivot around this ‘garden room’ and enjoy bright, sunny outlook and lovely Jacaranda views all year round. Every inch of space on this small site—indoors and out—is precious. The resulting house is compact but airy, filled with sun and color, and exploits the best of a narrow site in the heart of industrial Melbourne."

Stacey McLachlan is an award-winning writer and magazine editor living and working in British Columbia, Canada.

Topics

RenovationsHome ToursAustralian Homes

