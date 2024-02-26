“Weeties” Still Marks the Building, But Inside the Former Factory Is a Luxe, Lofted Home

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: North Fremantle, Australia

Architect: Spaceagency / @spaceagency_architects

Footprint: 4,564 square feet

Builder: Assemble Building Co



Structural Engineer: Hera Engineering

Landscape Design: Dangar Barin Smith

Building Surveyor: Resolve Group

Photographer: Jack Lovel / @jack.lovel



From the Architect: "A heritage listed Weeties factory in North Fremantle was converted into 13 apartments in 1990. Our brief was to combine three of the existing apartments into a unique single-family home within the former industrial shell.

"Our design approach was to liberate the new plan from the constraints dictated by existing window and door locations. New glazed and opalescent walls pull away from the heritage brickwork to the north and south, transforming the previously dark labyrinth of rooms into a spacious light filled volume.

"The new home is composed with unexpected drama; bold gestures play with texture, light and color; the steel spiral staircase creates a sculptural focal point; the sinuous mezzanine floats suspended from the existing structural steel above; surprise and delight at the lush internal courtyard garden and it’s dark circular swimming hole; a bespoke timber island bench doubles as a dining table for 22 guests; impeccable joinery with integrated appliances defines the kitchen and scullery; the red carpet is rolled out in the guest room; a joyful cayenne terrazzo bathroom with a circular skylight and hidden luxuries such as the shower/steam room in the primary suite, all combine to celebrate the juxtaposition of old and new.

"The ground floor is organized around a linear core that consolidates all the services; kitchen, pantry, laundry, powder room, vertical plumbing and electrical ducts. This element forms the back drop to the living and dining area where the original 16-f00t-high volume of the former factory space can be experienced on arrival.

"New large steel portal framed openings in the brick wall connect the interior with the conservatory like garden, expanding the sense of space within. The corrugated iron roof of the single story wing was removed, but the structure retained and the roof sheeting replaced with perforated aluminum in a matching corrugated profile, providing both shade and security, while also retaining the visual form of the building when perceived from a distance.

"External work included reinstating the original pattern of openings to the north and south gable walls, installing new steel screens into the openings. The mezzanine accommodates a study with a cantilevered timber desk, a rumpus room, bathroom, and a guest room enclosed within a theatrical rust colored curtain.

"The bedrooms occupy the first floor; a spacious main suite with dressing room and en suite contrast luxe materials such as Grigio Carnico marble against the rustic heritage brickwork and reclaimed jarrah flooring and wall linings. A small loft above the secondary bedrooms incorporates an original retained timber hoist structure with views of the port from the clerestory windows.

"Insulation installed below the existing roof and high-performance glazing to new windows improves the thermal and acoustic performance of the building envelope. The north light well with a mechanical fan installed to the roof acts as a thermal chimney enhancing natural cross ventilation. An integrated reverse cycle air conditioning system combined with ceiling fans and underfloor heating provides effective temperature control throughout the large volumes."