This Landscape Architect Disguised His Backyard Addition in Sydney With a Green Roof

Project Details:

Location: Sydney, Australia

Architect: Anthony Gill Architects / @anthonygill36

Footprint: 1,550 square feet

Builder: Castle Construction

Structural Engineer: SDA Structures

Landscape: Sacha Coles

Photographer: Clinton Weaver / @_clintonweaver

From the Architect: "This project involved the substantial renovation of an existing terrace house in the inner Sydney suburb of Redfern. The private spaces are stacked vertically in the original part of building while the new lower ground living space stretches out horizontally. A new tw0-story structure on the rear lane contains the bike and garden storage, laundry area, bathroom, and a studio space. The house is for a landscape architect and his family, and the garden was a central focus from the beginning of the process. The roof to the living space is densely planted and its concrete structure provides enough depth for the plants to thrive. It is unexpected and beautiful from above with the skylights providing the only indication of the space below. The garden between the studio and house is also planted out and the focus on landscape benefits not only the client but also the neighbors immensely."